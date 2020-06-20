Project looking for signs of Covid-19 in sewage which can identify future virus hotspots backed by Welsh Government

The Welsh Government has awarded the funding to a consortium led by Bangor University, working with Cardiff University, Public Health Wales and Dwr Cymru Welsh Water.

A pilot programme which will flag early signs of the coronavirus in Welsh communities by monitoring sewage systems, has been awarded almost half a million pounds.

The frequent monitoring of coronavirus levels at wastewater treatment plants can offer a signal of the infection rate in the community and provide early sign that coronavirus is present.

Health minister Vaughan Gething, said: “To halt the spread of the coronavirus we need to measure it within our communities and monitor changes.





This pilot programme will allow us to develop an early warning system to provide signals on the levels of coronavirus infections in the community.

This will complement our wider public health programmes, including testing.

The funding provides the opportunity to build upon existing strengths and partnerships that we have in Wales in environmental sciences, disease surveillance and pathogen genomics. I’m pleased to be working with partners from across Wales.”

The consortium will develop a monitoring programme that can measure the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater.

The virus appears in faeces within three days of infection, which is much sooner than the time taken for people to develop symptoms severe enough for them to be hospitalised.

It can take up to two weeks from the time someone is infected to the time they receive a diagnosis.

Prior to a rise in cases around the north east Wales area, it was reported there were high levels of coronavirus found in wastewater.

Professor Iwan Davies, Bangor University Vice-Chancellor commented:

“I’m delighted that the ground-breaking environmental monitoring work, which combines different areas of expertise at our College of Environmental Science & Engineering, is to contribute to the nation’s vital work to protect communities against Covid-19 and further outbreaks of coronavirus and other infectious viruses.”