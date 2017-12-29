Welsh Ambulance Service celebrates launch of its Dementia Plan

The Welsh Ambulance Service is celebrating the launch of its Dementia Plan for the next three years.

Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest healthcare challenge, and the plan outlines the Trust’s ambition to improve its service for people with dementia.

It also considers the impact it will have on the service’s workforce.

Alison Johnstone, of the Patient Experience and Community Involvement Team, said: “In our plan, we highlight the role the Welsh Ambulance Service has to play and the work we will deliver over the next three years to improve the service we provide for people living with dementia.

“The development of a national plan will help us to become an organisation that responds to the clinical and emotional needs of people living with dementia, their carers and families.”

The Alzheimer’s Society estimates that there are more than 45,000 people living with dementia in Wales.

Figures also show that approximately one in 14 people aged 65 or over will be affected by dementia

The Trust welcomed a range of partners and people living with dementia at the launch event for the plan, to celebrate its progress to date.

Among those in attendance was Sue Phelps MBE, Country Director for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.

She said: “We are thrilled to see the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust leading the way within the health and social care sector through the launch of their dementia plan for the next three years.

“As a front-line service, the Welsh Ambulance Service plays a pivotal and direct role in helping to support people affected by dementia and supporting the creation of a dementia-friendly Wales.

“The Trust’s continuous commitment to working towards becoming a dementia-friendly community is to be commended.

“Their Dementia Plan has been developed through engagement with Alzheimer’s Society’s Service User Review Panel, the members of which all have dementia.

“This illustrates the Trust’s approach to listening to the views of people affected by dementia and meeting their needs and wants.”

You can view the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Dementia Plan by visiting http://bit.ly/DementiaPlan