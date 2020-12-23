Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Dec 2020

Updated: Wed 23rd Dec

Weather warning in place for Boxing Day with winds of up to 80mph expected

A weather warning has been put in place for Boxing Day as winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit the UK.

Flintshire covered by the yellow warning issued by the Met Office, which is effective from 3pm on Saturday until 12pm Sunday.

It has advised that transport disruption and power cuts could follow, as well as damage to buildings and possible injuries caused by large waves hitting sea fronts.

The national weather service said: “An area of strong southwesterly winds will develop across parts of northern England and the far south of Scotland on Saturday afternoon, before transferring southeastwards across the rest of England and Wales into Sunday morning, clearing by early Sunday afternoon.


“Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely, with the potential for 60-70 mph in some locations.

“Hills and coasts exposed to the southwesterly winds could see gusts of 70-80 mph.

“In addition to the strong winds, a period of heavy, squally rain will affect western and southern areas.

“Combined with strong winds, the rain will lead to some hazardous travelling conditions.”



