Weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain issued

Published: Monday, Jun 24th, 2019
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and rain remains in place for today.

Current forecasts indicate that the bad weather could hit Flintshire late this afternoon.

A statement issued by the Met Office, says: “An area of heavy thundery rain is expected to move northwards across England and Wales during Monday, probably clearing northern England through the course of the afternoon.

“Isolated heavy thunderstorms may then develop across parts of England and Wales during the afternoon.

“Further heavy thundery rain may then arrive into parts of southern and southeastern England and East Anglia during the evening.

“In areas affected by the thundery rain, 15 to 30 mm may fall widely and 30 to 40 mm of rain may fall over parts of northern England.

“In areas affected by isolated heavy thunderstorms, 30 to 40 mm of rain may fall in an hour in a few places.”

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning for Tuesday, with heavy rain expected across North and Mid Wales.

The warning is in place between midnight and 12pm tomorrow afternoon – with forecasts that 15 to 20 mm of rain may fall in an hour and 30 to 40 mm in three to four hours in a few places.

*Picture: The Met Office

