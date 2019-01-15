News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

We must now avoid careering headlong into a catastrophic no deal says First Minister

Published: Tuesday, Jan 15th, 2019
Wales First Minister has said, “we must now avoid careering headlong into a catastrophic no deal.”

Mark Drakeford was responded to the result of today’s Brexit vote which has seen Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal rejected by 230 votes – the largest defeat for a sitting government in history.

The result of tonight’s vote is a “catastrophic defeat for this government.” Jeremy Corbyn said, he has now tabled a vote of no confidence in the government.

Mark Drakeford said: “It’s hardly surprising that we find ourselves in this situation.
 
The Prime Minister’s deal always fell well short of what is needed to protect our economy and jobs, surrendering political influence without any guarantee that our long term economic interests will be protected.
 
We’ve known the likely outcome of this vote for weeks, yet she has continued to box herself into a corner with a set of red lines which were clearly undeliverable.
 
We have always rejected this deal and called on the UK Government to go back to Brussels and secure a deal that is least damaging to the interests of Wales and the wider UK.
 
We must now avoid careering headlong into a catastrophic no deal.
 
It’s time for the UK Government to change direction and seek an extension to Article 50 – we cannot afford to gamble with the future of this country with self-imposed deadlines.”

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami and Delyn MP David Hanson have both  voted down the deal.

 

