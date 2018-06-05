Warning to Flintshire householders over brown bin bank details scammer

Flintshire Trading Standards Department has issued a warning after a scammer tried to glean bank details from a local resident.

The householder received a telephone call from a company falsely telling her that collection of the brown garden waste bin was being cancelled and requested her bank details in order to give a refund.

The company stated that they could no longer afford to offer this service and were refunding consumers.

A spokesperson for Flintshire Trading Standards said: “If any residents are cold called on the telephone from this company or a similar company claiming to cancel the brown bin service do not provide them with any personal details including bank details, please hang up the telephone, this is a scam, the brown bin service is provided by Flintshire County Council and is not being cancelled.”

Trading Standards are advising anyone to report incidents to Citizens Advice Service on: 03454 04 05 06.