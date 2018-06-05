independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Warning to Flintshire householders over brown bin bank details scammer

Published: Tuesday, Jun 5th, 2018
Share:

Flintshire Trading Standards Department has issued a warning after a scammer tried to glean bank details from a local resident.

The householder received a telephone call from a company falsely telling her that collection of the brown garden waste bin was being cancelled and requested her bank details in order to give a refund.

The company stated that they could no longer afford to offer this service and were refunding consumers.

A spokesperson for Flintshire Trading Standards said:

“If any residents are cold called on the telephone from this company or a similar company claiming to cancel the brown bin service do not provide them with any personal details including bank details, please hang up the telephone, this is a scam, the brown bin service is provided by Flintshire County Council and is not being cancelled.”

Trading Standards are advising anyone to report incidents to Citizens Advice Service on: 03454 04 05 06.

LATEST NEWS:

Free drinking water scheme along Wales coast path in bid fight plastic pollution

Missing teenager from Buckley found safe and well

Doubling of services on the Wrexham to Bidston line vitally important for rail users in North Wales says AM

Duchess of Sussex to accompany the Queen next week for formal opening of the Storyhouse

Chester detectives release CCTV image following inappropriate touching in the city

Police launch investigation after finding injured man early this morning in Flint

£5bn transformation of Welsh rail services revealed – here’s the bits that interest us

Missing Deeside man who was last seen in Malpas found safe and well

Police presence in Flint as pathway is taped off

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn