Warning to Deeside residents over suspicious ‘cold caller’ claiming to be from an energy firm

Crime Prevention organisation OWL Cymru is warning Deeside residents about a ‘suspicious cold caller’ who was operating in the Isabella Court area on Tuesday.

The cold caller claimed he was from a gas and electricity company and could offer them a ‘better deal.’

OWL Cymru states: “We have received a report of a cold caller in the Isabella Court area of Connah’s Quay on Tuesday 2nd April.

At around 3.45pm a male attended at the property of an elderly resident stating they were from a gas and electricity company.

They stated that they could offer the resident a better deal on their gas and electricity and obtained the residents bank details.

They did not leave any paperwork with the resident.

This has been reported to Police and the residents bank, and enquiries are ongoing.”

The male is described as around 5ft 11, solid build, mid 40s-50 years old, wearing a black North Face jacket.

“He had an identity badge with no photograph—however, we would advise that identity badges may not be genuine and that you check with the service provider a cold caller claims to be from using a telephone number obtained form a trusted source, not one provided by a cold caller.” OWL says.

Police are asking for residents to be vigilant and wary when dealing with cold callers at the door and to report any suspicious persons or activity to them as soon as possible by calling 101.

North Wales Police has issued a ‘Three Step Plan’ for dealing with doorstep callers.

Remember genuine callers will not mind waiting. It’s your home. You don’t have to let anyone in!

One:

If in doubt, keep them out. It sounds simple, but if you don’t let someone in – they will go away. Don’t let them pressure you into opening the door.

Two:

Be prepared. Be in control. Think about what to say to doorstep cold callers in advance. Keep a list of key contact numbers near your phone so you can check out legitimate callers. Ask all other unwanted callers to go away.

Three:

Call a neighbour or the police. Contact a local relative or nominated neighbour who can help verify a cold caller. If you think someone is a rogue trader call North Wales Police on 101.

To report a distraction burglar or rogue trader who has taken your money and is still in the area – call 999.

If you do happen to get caught off guard and a cold caller does manage to get into your house, let us know about it as soon as possible.

There’s nothing to be embarrassed about, and the sooner we know about it, the better chance we have of catching them and recovering your property.