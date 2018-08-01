independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Warning over female ‘cold caller’ in Garden City

Published: Wednesday, Aug 1st, 2018
OWL Neighbourhood Watch has reported details about a suspicious cold caller in the Garden City area.

A young female called at the door of a property in the Stoneleigh Close on Tuesday.

The cold caller told the householder that she needed an hour of their time to assess their PIP (Personal Independent Payment) benefits.

The resident said they had a doctors appointment and did not allow the female access.

When the resident returned from their appointment they contact the PIP Authority who advised that they would have written to them if they wished to do this.

An OWL Watch spokesperson said: “Please be wary of cold callers at your door. Do not allow anyone access  to your property until you are certain of who they are. Remember, identification cards may not be genuine.

We would like to remind you of the Three Step Plan when dealing with cold callers”

Three Step Plan REMEMBER Genuine callers will not mind waiting. It’s your home. You don’t have to let anyone in!

1. If in doubt, keep them out. It sounds simple, but if you don’t let someone in – they will go away. Don’t let them pressure you into opening the door

2. Be prepared. Be in control. Think about what to say to doorstep cold callers in advance. And keep a list of key contact numbers near your phone so you can check out legitimate callers. Ask all other unwanted callers to go away

3. Call a neighbour or the police. Contact a local relative or nominated neighbour who can help verify a cold caller. If you think someone is a rogue trader call Police  on 101.

To report a distraction burglar or rogue trader who has taken your money and is still in the area – call 999.

More about the Owl watch scheme can be viewed here 

