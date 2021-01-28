Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th Jan 2021

Updated: Thu 28th Jan

Warning over cold callers claiming to be from British Gas and trying to enter houses

Trading Standards Officers have issued a warning over “suspicious” callers in the past few days targeting householders in Flintshire.

Those calling at doors are attempting to pass themselves off as being from British Gas or Flintshire Council.

A spokesperson for Flintshire Trading Standards they “have been made aware of a number of suspicious cold callers in Flintshire over the past couple of days.”

“They have been wearing yellow tabards and claiming to be from the British Gas and Flintshire County Council and have tried to gain access to people’s homes.”


“We are pleased to say they failed in the instances already reported.”

“In these times of covid you will not receive unannounced visits insisting that access to your home is required, tell them to leave and report it to North Wales Police.”

Police has issued a ‘Three Step Plan’ for dealing with doorstep callers.

Remember genuine callers will not mind waiting. It’s your home. You don’t have to let anyone in!

One:

If in doubt, keep them out. It sounds simple, but if you don’t let someone in – they will go away. Don’t let them pressure you into opening the door.

Two:

Be prepared. Be in control. Think about what to say to doorstep cold callers in advance. Keep a list of key contact numbers near your phone so you can check out legitimate callers. Ask all other unwanted callers to go away.

Three:

Call a neighbour or the police. Contact a local relative or nominated neighbour who can help verify a cold caller. If you think someone is a rogue trader call North Wales Police on 101.

To report a distraction burglar or rogue trader who has taken your money and is still in the area – call 999.

If you do happen to get caught off guard and a cold caller does manage to get into your house, let us know about it as soon as possible.

There’s nothing to be embarrassed about, and the sooner we know about it, the better chance we have of catching them and recovering your property.



