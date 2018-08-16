Warning after invasive weeds dumped in Wepre Park pond

A warning has gone out to anyone thinking of dumping green waste a Wepre Park pond that if caught they will be reported to police.

Flintshire Council say there’s been of a spate of illegal dumping of plant material into Rosie Pond, Wepre Park over the last month.

On three occasions a large quantity of plant material has been dumped into the pond.

The Connah’s Quay Angling Club Bailiffs, have been forced to remove the weeds, due to their “invasive nature.”

A council spokesperson said:

“These three incidents have been reported to the Countryside Service, North Wales Police and Natural Resources Wales. The pond and surroundings are part of the Connah’s Quay Ponds and Woodland Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and the Deeside and Buckley Newts Site Special Area of Conservation (SAC). As such the release into the site of any wild, plant, seed or micro-organism”, requires prior consent and would not be approved in this instance. If anyone is found dumping plant material into the pond, they will be reported to the police and Natural Resources Wales.”

Local residents who may have noticed activity around the pond is asked email stephen.lewis@flintshire.gov.uk

In June poachers targeting carp stocks in the pond were warned by police they face having a criminal conviction if caught.

Members of the Connah’s Quay Angling Club – spotted suspicious activity and believe fish was being taken from the pond.