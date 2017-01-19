Walking football comes to Deeside Leisure centre

Walking Football, the slightly slower paced version of the beautiful game has arrived in Flintshire thanks to a unique partnership between Gap Connah’s Quay in the Community and Flintshire Exercise Referral and Leisure Services.

Sessions will take place every Tuesday, 1.45pm – 2.45pm, at Deeside Leisure Centre, costing only £2, and during the Winter months will be played on an indoor, sprung sports hall floor, switching to the outdoor 3g pitches in the Spring.

Originally designed to help get over 50’s back into football, players of all ages are now being encouraged to take part and increase physical activity through rekindling players’ love for the game.

The rules have been adapted so there is no running, very little contact and kick- ins instead of throw-ins. With less stress on the body and no real sudden change of direction or cutting movements the game allows participants to play without apprehension and at their own pace.

Walking football is a great way keep fit, it also helps reduce the chances of injuries and falls and also is a great way to meet new people.

Head of Gap In The Community Lee Breeze said;