Wales Festival of Innovation – Optic Centre showcase for some of North Wales’ most innovative businesses

A showcase event of some of North Wales’ most innovative businesses will take place at the Optic Technology Centre later this month as part of the Wales Festival of Innovation.

The Innovation for the Nation event will be taking place at the centre, based on the St Asaph Business Park, and will showcase the exciting work of its tenants, who engage in everything from world leading optical systems, groundbreaking biotechnology advancements through to unique ultrasonic applications.

Businesses, entrepreneurs and anyone with an interest in innovation and business opportunities are being invited to see first-hand the work the OpTIC centre does with its tenants during the event, which takes place on June 8. The day will form part of Wales Festival of Innovation, a national programme of events to celebrate ground-breaking activity in Wales.

Visitors will be given the opportunity to learn the centre encourages innovation and business development whilst promoting partnerships, networking funding and support opportunities for businesses across the region.

Caroline Gray, Director of the OpTIC Centre St Asaph, said: “Our team are delighted to be hosting this event during the Wales Festival of Innovation. The centre has almost 15 years of experience supporting high technology start-up companies in the area. We are very keen to demonstrate to the next generation of companies the amazing support available for technology companies in Wales and to continue to provide the specialist support and environment technology companies need to grow.

“The support available from the Welsh Government, Welsh funding bodies, industry focused support from Universities and the specialist technical support provided by facilities such as the OpTIC Centre means North Wales is the ideal place to locate your technology business – and the festival provides an ideal platform to demonstrate to the next generation of companies the amazing support available for technology companies in Wales.”

The Innovation for the Nation event is part of the Wales Festival of Innovation, a fortnight-long celebration of discovery and invention. The celebration which will see a host of interactive events take place across the country from the 16 June – 30 June. The event in St Asaph is organised by Animated Technologies (an OpTIC Centre tenant) and the Glyndŵr Innovations team.

The Wales Festival of Innovation is led by the ESTnet (the technology network for Wales) and the Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN) with the support of industry partners and Welsh Government.

Festival spokesperson Idris Price, who is also a director of ESTnet (the technology network for Wales), said: “The Festival of Innovation returns with a clear goal to build on the unprecedented successes of 2017, to champion the unique culture of innovation that exists in every region in Wales. With the fantastic support of innovators like Animated Technologies and Glyndŵr Innovations we are certain to achieve our goals.”

You can book directly at the eventbrite page here: https://tinyurl.com/opticevent

For further details about the Festival see: www.festivalofinnovation.org