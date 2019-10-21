News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Volunteers from Flint Coastguard and NEWSAR assist with major multi agency missing person search in Rhyl

Published: Monday, Oct 21st, 2019
Volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Flint were called out this morning to assist colleagues Rhyl with a major multi agency search for a missing person.

The team from Flint were scrambled just before 7.30am to join colleagues from Rhyl and Llandudno Coastguard.

A team from Mold based North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) along with the Caernarfon based Coastguard helicopter and RNLI Lifeboats were also called in to help with the search. 

[Caernarfon based Coastguard helicopter – Rescue 936 in Rhyl earlier this morning]

A spokesman for Flint Coastguard said:

“We were tasked by UK Coastguard along with Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team to search for a missing person in the Rhyl area. Llandudno Coastguard also tasked. 
 
Also assisting North Wales Police on the search were both Rhyl Lifeboats, Coastguard Rescue 936 Helicopter, Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA Wales) and North East Wales Search and Rescue. 
 
Two coastguard search teams were sent to search the shoreline between Rhyl Harbour and Splash Point. Both teams conducted a thorough search with nothing found.
 
Following further information from the Police, all coastal assets were stood down, with inland searches continuing.
 
All resources returned to their respective bases.”

