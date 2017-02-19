Volunteers from a Flintshire based charity spent an amazing 7330 hours last year helping refugees around the world

Cllr Andy Dunbobbin (left) Lowrie Earith, share HQ manager and Cllr Paul Shotton at the charity's HQ

Volunteers from the North Wales based Charity SHARE spent a total of 7330 hours in 2016 sorting, packing and sending aid to help refugees around the world.

Members of the SHARE also spent 30 weeks of volunteer hours abroad in camps in Greece and France.

Volunteers from the charity range from toddlers to pensioners with many families getting involved, sometimes 4 generations.

Share HQ Manager Lowri Earith said;

Share prides itself on finding a job for every volunteer no matter what their age or ability.

Share have been lucky to work with a range of groups including local schools who regularly bring groups of students, church groups and organisations such as Flintshire Local Voluntary Council, we are always looking for more volunteers.

Lowri says Volunteers don’t need to commit to a certain number of hours or days as every little bit of help is welcome.

Share is a grassroots charity where work volunteers do and funds raised, directly benefit the people it helps.

The clothing items you sort one week are keeping a refugee warm the next, £5 donated buys nappies from a Greek supermarket for a refugee baby, it’s really that direct. Lowrie Earith - Share

If you would like to volunteer at Share or are just interested in learning more about what Share do then you can call into their Headquarters in Mold or contact the HQ Manager Lowri Earith.

Share Headquarters Old County Library Raikes Lane Mold Ch76nw