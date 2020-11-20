Visitors from outside Wales amongst those fined by police for breaching Covid regulations

Police have said a large gathering and breaches of travel restrictions into Wales have been the focus of enforcement action by the North Wales force over the past few days.

North Wales Police say the force has worked to maintain a “consistent approach of policing by consent regardless of which coronavirus restrictions are in place.”

And whilst the “majority continue to do their bit to support the collective effort to slow the spread of the virus” officers have enforced Covid regulations on a number of occasions both during and post the firebreak period.

Recent examples include, two individuals from outside of Wales being turned away from their holiday home on Anglesey





15 tickets being issued to individuals from Merseyside who had attended a house party in Ruthin.

And a rave planned for the Llanberis area was disrupted and individuals from outside of Wales were fined.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Harrison of North Wales Police said: “We continue to thank the vast majority of the public for sticking to the rules and following the guidance in place to limit the spread of the virus.”

“A small minority, however, are still choosing to flout the rules, and are consciously making decisions which put lives at risk – they should expect to have action enforcement taken against them.”

“Although we are now out of the two-week firebreak lockdown here in Wales, there are still restrictions that people should adhere to and, as I have done throughout the pandemic, I would urge everyone to continue playing their part by doing the right thing.”

“When we do have reason to speak with people, we generally find they listen to explanation of the regulations and disperse for which we are grateful.

“However we will continue with our approach to engage, explain and encourage but when people consciously make decisions which put lives at risk enforcement action will be taken.”

“We all have a responsibility to do our bit to control the virus. No one should think that the rules don’t apply to them – they apply to everyone.”

“Patrols will continue in high risk areas and we’ll proactively work with businesses, licensing authorities and local authorities to ensure the rules are being followed.”