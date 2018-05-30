Video game software brings historic Flint to life with three stunning new short films

Three short animated films have just been released each showcasing the evolution of Flint Town and Castle over the past 700 years.

The stunning videos, depict Flint in 1300s, 1700s and 1905 have been created using technology usually used for making video games.

One film set in the 1300AD digitally reconstructs Flint Castle back to its former glory, and shows in detail the late medieval landscape.

1300AD

1770

Another film set in 1770 brings the historic Old Court House on Church Street to life, it is now the popular Caffi’r Hen Llys.

1905

The 1905 film shows industry growing up around Flint, one scene shows a steam train pulling away from the train station.

The films created by Martin Moss have been commissioned by Flintshire County Council and Funded by Heritage Lottery to promote local history, tourism and aid education.

Martin a Freelance Historical Illustrator posted the video’s onto his You Tube channel Dextra Visual

Martin from Chester told Deeside.com

“My videos and artwork are produced using software designed for video game development.

I have found the software perfect for building and visualise Historic locations and items for short films and still artwork.

Using game software means that interactive visuals will also be available in the near future. My main periods of interest are Medieval.

Between Norman invasion to early Tudor, and recently, the Civil War. But I have a general interest in all periods especially all periods of Local History.”

You can view more of Martin’s work by clicking here