More ‘Vibrant and Viable Places’ funding for Deeside

Welsh Government has awarded Flintshire County Council a further £370,000 for two regeneration projects in Deeside.

The money, from the Vibrant and Viable Places programme, will be used on Phase 2 of Pen Y Llan Court in Connah’s Quay and also to build on the Public Realm schemes which the area has benefitted from over the last three years.

Phase 2 of the Pen y Lan Court scheme will benefit from £100,000 and scheduled improvements will include improving security, facilities and general appearance.

A further £270,000 is to be invested in Public Realm schemes to improve transport and ‘Active Travel’ facilities to encourage more sustainable travel options and improve the environment.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Tourism, Councillor Derek Butler, said: