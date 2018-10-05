News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Van fire causing traffic disruption in Chester

Published: Friday, Oct 5th, 2018
Share:

Roads around the A51 in Chester are congested this afternoon due to a van fire which happened earlier.

The eastbound carriageway between Waitrose and The Mount is closed due to the fire which happened around 10.45am.

A picture posted on Twitter by Chester Beer & Wine shows the van well alight, fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the flames. 

Cheshire fire and rescue service say they were called at 10.45 a spokesperson said:

“Fire crews were called to Christleton Road, Chester, after a report of a van fire. On arrival crews found the van was well alight and crews, one wearing a breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet to put out the fire. Whilst crews fought the fire the road was temporarily closed to traffic.”

One fire engine from Tarporley and one from Widnes attended.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

A51 Boughton Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to van fire from the Waitrose to The Mount. While fire service attend to the scene. Incident is opposite St Paul’s Church.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Panel signing event at site of the new multi-million pound Ysgol Penyffordd

Electronic roadside signs set to display ‘DOGS DIE IN HOT CARS’ message in Wales

Work on the multi million pound Northern Gateway site gets underway

Mold town centre parking charges tweaked after criticism

Wales Rally GB: Toyota’s Lappi quickest during last night’s spectacular opening speed test

Kirsty’s Dragon-Style Toyota Livery Wins Wales Rally GB Design Competition

Row after politician claims he was ignored at Flintshire planning meeting

Draft budget will see Flintshire receive nearly £370 per person less than the highest funded council in Wales.

Gang suspected of attacking a cash machine in Garden City due in court today

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn