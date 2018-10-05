Van fire causing traffic disruption in Chester

Roads around the A51 in Chester are congested this afternoon due to a van fire which happened earlier.

The eastbound carriageway between Waitrose and The Mount is closed due to the fire which happened around 10.45am.

A picture posted on Twitter by ‏ [@ChesterBeerWine] shows the van well alight, fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Cheshire fire and rescue service say they were called at 10.45 a spokesperson said:

“Fire crews were called to Christleton Road, Chester, after a report of a van fire. On arrival crews found the van was well alight and crews, one wearing a breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet to put out the fire. Whilst crews fought the fire the road was temporarily closed to traffic.”

One fire engine from Tarporley and one from Widnes attended.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

A51 Boughton Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to van fire from the Waitrose to The Mount. While fire service attend to the scene. Incident is opposite St Paul’s Church.