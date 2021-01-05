Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 5th Jan 2021

Van driver who caused a crash on the A494 which left woman seriously injured sentenced

A man who caused a serious injury collision following a road rage incident on the A494 on Aston Hill in July 2019 has been handed a suspended jail term.

32-year-old Alan Martin Thompson of Wantage in Oxfordshire appeared before Mold Crown Court yesterday (Monday, January 4th) after he was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm on July 21st when Thompson was returning home to Oxfordshire having attended a race track on Anglesey.

He was driving a Mercedes sprinter that was towing a BMW racing car on a trailer when the incident occurred with a Vauxhall Corsa.


Investigating Officer, PC Emma Birrell said: “Thompson had been driving in excess of the speed limit, when due to his own aggressive driving, became aggrieved by the female driver of the Corsa. He shouted expletives and made rude gestures towards her.

“He then cut in front of the Corsa to frighten her, however, he failed to account for the large trailer that he was towing at the time which collided with the Corsa ramming her off the road.

“Thompson had no consideration for others as he drove dangerously that evening which unfortunately resulted in a woman being seriously injured, of which she is still undergoing treatment to this day. It is only by sheer luck that this wasn’t a fatal road traffic collision.

“It is shameful that a small number of motorists still feel they can behave in a totally reckless manner when they take to the roads. People who drive in this manner are taking their lives and the lives of others into their own hands.

“Consider the consequences – dangerous driving can wreck lives and you could face losing your licence, your job, face imprisonment and, much worse, have to live with the guilt of destroying someone’s life.  Don’t take the risk.”

Thompson was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. Fined £5,000 and ordered to pay £2,800 in court costs and a £149 victim surcharge. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and must take an extended retest before his licence is returned to him.

“North Wales Police would like to extend their thanks to the witnesses who came forward to assist with this investigation.” A spokesperson said.



