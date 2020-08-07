Updated: Puregym still ‘committed to a second site in the Chester area’

Puregym, the UK’s largest gym chain has said it is still “committed to a second site in the Chester area” after Deeside.com reported earlier it had pulled out of a proposed site in Broughton.

The gym operator submitted proposals to Flintshire council in January for a new 1,069sqm facility at the shopping park in Broughton.

The planning application for a new gym in the unit formerly occupied by Nike store was approved shortly before the UK went into lockdown.

The unit has now been occupied by Aldo, the shoe retailer which fell into administration in June.





It’s understood they have signed a short term lease and have opened a ‘pop up’ shop which is selling discounted stock.

That move raised questions around Puregym’s commitment to developing a new gym at Broughton.

Deeside.com contacted the gym operator at the end of July to seek clarity on the situation however they didn’t respond.

A Puregym representative has now told Deeside.com that gym chain is “committed to a second site in the Chester area“ but the company needs to “understand what the new post COVID world looks like before legally committing.”

The representative added Purgym has not “pulled out of that site” [Broughton] but “clearly our new opening schedule has been impacted by Covid-19.”

It’s understood prior to submitting the application for Broughton Retail Park the company looked at locations in Saltney, Buckley and Queensferry but they were not deemed suitable.

Puregym had been critical of the Welsh Government stance on the reopening of gyms and called on the First Minister Mark Drakeford to “re-examine the current, factual evidence, engage with us and our industry bodies, and allow the Welsh people back into gyms as soon as possible.”

Swimming pools, indoor fitness studios, gyms and leisure centres will be able to re-open from Monday in Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed today.