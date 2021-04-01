Union creates hotline to get a ‘new deal’ for Amazon workers in Deeside

A whistleblowing hotline for workers at Amazon’s ‘last mile’ delivery station in Deeside has been set up by a union to report “poor treatment and working practices.”

Unite the Union has said workers are being urged to report concerns using their hotline.

The hotline coincides with the launch of the campaign alliance ‘Action on Amazon’ that is demanding a ‘new deal’ for Amazon workers, including a union and a greater share of the firm’s profits.

Unite executive officer Sharon Graham said: “Unite has launched a major ad campaign to alert Amazon workers in Deeside about a confidential hotline to blow the whistle on poor treatment and working practices.





“Amazon attacks all attempts by workers to gain a collective voice of their own. This is why Unite is launching ‘Action on Amazon’ to give Amazon workers a voice, so they don’t have to rely on whistle-blowing or calling confidential hotlines.

“Jeff Bezos has become the world’s richest man off the backs of workers who have played a crucial part in so many people’s lives during the pandemic. It is prime time

Amazon gave workers the right to be in a union and to do so without interference, bullying and intimidation.”

Amazon has refuted claims made on pay and conditions, a spokesperson said: “The fact is we already offer our employees excellent pay, excellent benefits and excellent opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment.

“Our competitive wages start at £9.70 or £10.80 per hour depending on location, and we’d encourage anyone to compare this to the wages and benefits offered by other retailers.

“We’re proud to have created 10,000 new permanent roles across the UK in 2020, taking our total permanent UK workforce to more than 40,000.

“Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium sized businesses selling on Amazon.”