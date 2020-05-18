UK’s favourite soaps set to restart production

The UK’s favourite soaps are expected to resume production over the next few weeks, after new industry guidance is published by broadcasters today.

Filming stopped on shows like EastEnders and Coronation Street and episodes have been aired less frequently since the start of lockdown measures introduced in March.

The new guidance sets out steps for a safe return to television production in a significant move towards getting the cameras rolling again on some of the nation’s favourite shows.

Popular programmes such as soaps are expected to start filming again in the coming weeks.

The guidance has been produced in collaboration between broadcasters, industry experts and safety consultants.

Although some TV production has continued during lockdown with strict measures being taken to minimise social contact, wider production has been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK government’s department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport says it has been in regular contact with the screen sector and and is continuing to develop guidance for film and TV drama production.

Officials have been working with broadcasters and representatives from the wider film and TV industry in recent weeks to understand the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the sector.

Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive, ITV said: “ITV has been at the heart of informing, entertaining and connecting the UK through the Covid-19 crisis.

Our production teams are now working hard to bring many more much loved shows back for viewers.

This requires really innovative thinking, but above all, the safety and well-being of all those who work on the programmes is paramount.

Working with partners across the industry, and with the support of DCMS, we have created clear guidelines to give producers a framework within which they can ensure that their production is safe.

Our creative industries are Britain’s global calling card, and I want to see them get back to doing what they do best safely.”

The new industry guidelines, issued by broadcasters, can be viewed here.