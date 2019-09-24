News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

UK Supreme Court rules pre-Brexit prorogation is unlawful

Published: Tuesday, Sep 24th, 2019
UK Supreme Court has ruled that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s, decision to prorogue (suspend) the UK Parliament for five weeks before the October 31st deadline for Brexit was unlawful.

President of the Supreme Court, Baroness Hale said the decision was unanimous among all 11 judges who agreed Parliament had not been prorogued.

Baroness Hale, said the court ruled unanimously that: “The prorogation was void and of no effect….Parliament has not been prorogued.” Lady Hale continued that the speakers of the Houses of Commons and Lords “can take immediate steps to enable each house to meet as soon as possible”.

There were calls for the immediate resignation of the Prime Minister.

Commons Speaker John Bercow: “They have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold Ministers to account. As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay.”

Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said: The Prime Minister tried to play fast and loose with our constitution. The unanimous decision by Supreme Court is a huge victory for the rule of law. Parliament was never prorogued and must now hold this government to account.

Any normal Prime Minister would – as a matter of honour – tender their resignation after such a unanimous verdict from the UK’s highest court. It is the final straw in a pitiful episode for the country.”

Plaid Cymru has said Boris Johnson must now resign, Liz Saville Roberts MP stated:

“The Supreme Court has delivered a damming and unanimous verdict. Boris Johnson has broken the law for undermining the basic principles of democracy. The Prime Minister has shown himself to be no better than a tin-pot dictator, shutting down democracy to avoid scrutiny.

 There is no question, the Prime Minister must resign immediately and a crash out Brexit stopped once and for all.

 In his short time in office Boris Johnson has proven himself to be a deeply dangerous and anti-democratic leader, with no respect for the rule of law. It would be a complete affront to civilised society if the Prime Minister did not resign after this historic ruling.”

Commenting on today’s Supreme Court ruling, Brexit supporter and South Wales Central AM, Andrew RT Davies said:

“The courts have had their say, parliament has had its say and proved utterly useless, now it’s time for the people to have theirs. We need a general election.

At every opportunity, opposition MPs and AMs have sought to frustrate Brexit and overturn the will of the Welsh people.

Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats should stop running from the electorate and allow the people to have their say.”  

 

 

