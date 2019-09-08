News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two police officer injured after ‘dangerous offender’ from Deeside rams vehicle

Published: Sunday, Sep 8th, 2019
Share:

Officers from North Flintshire policing team have appealed help locating a ‘dangerous offender’ who allegedly rammed a police vehicle last night injuring two officers.

It’s the second time Lee Kutryk from Connah’s Quay, has targeted police while driving a car, last week he was handed a six month suspended prison sentence for driving at a Police Officer.

He was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order but within minutes he had broken it after allegedly swearing at a police officer.

A post on the North Flintshire Police Facebook this morning states:

“Lee Kutryrk. Last week drove at a Police Officer, was given a CBO, breached it in record time, whilst on a suspended sentence, received a fine.

Last night rammed a Police car, 2 Officers injured. Disgusting. Help us find him Call 999.”

Police have said the two officers who were injured last night “are OK but are a bit sore.”

Following comments of support on Facebook police commented:

“Thanks for all your kind comments, we really do appreciate your support.

This man is a dangerous offender and needs to be brought to justice ASAP.

The Officers are OK but are a bit sore.

Please if you know where he is even an anonymous 999 call would be greatly appreciated.”

 

 

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Operation Tide: 15 appear in court following ‘County Lines’ drugs raids in North Wales and Merseyside

Plans for ten new affordable homes in Mostyn given the go ahead despite neighbour’s concerns

North Wales’ health board chair voices frustration as trust faces estimated £35m deficit

Driver arrested following ‘positive breath test’ after car rolls on roof in Chester

County Lines: 15 people charged following drugs raids across North Wales and Merseyside on Thursday

Flintshire Council leader asks colleagues to back male suicide prevention campaign

Police: Drugs raids were ‘culmination’ of work to dismantle Organised Crime Group operating in Deeside

Improved text reminder system helping patients remember hospital appointment details

Urgent repairs costing up to £60m required at Wrexham Maelor Hospital


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn