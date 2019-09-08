Two police officer injured after ‘dangerous offender’ from Deeside rams vehicle

Officers from North Flintshire policing team have appealed help locating a ‘dangerous offender’ who allegedly rammed a police vehicle last night injuring two officers.

It’s the second time Lee Kutryk from Connah’s Quay, has targeted police while driving a car, last week he was handed a six month suspended prison sentence for driving at a Police Officer.

He was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order but within minutes he had broken it after allegedly swearing at a police officer.

A post on the North Flintshire Police Facebook this morning states:

“Lee Kutryrk. Last week drove at a Police Officer, was given a CBO, breached it in record time, whilst on a suspended sentence, received a fine.

Last night rammed a Police car, 2 Officers injured. Disgusting. Help us find him Call 999.”

Police have said the two officers who were injured last night “are OK but are a bit sore.”

Following comments of support on Facebook police commented:

“Thanks for all your kind comments, we really do appreciate your support.

This man is a dangerous offender and needs to be brought to justice ASAP.

The Officers are OK but are a bit sore.

Please if you know where he is even an anonymous 999 call would be greatly appreciated.”