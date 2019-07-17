Two people arrested in Deeside on suspicion of murdering a Merseyside man

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of the murder of 21-year-old Merseyside man James Halewood. [pictured above]

Merseyside police said a 26-year-old man from Kirkby and a 23-year-old man from Ellesmere Port were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday 16 July.

Police confirmed the pair were arrested in the Garden City area of Deeside, according to North Wales Live.

They have been taken to a police station in Merseyside to be interviewed.

Officers were called to Broad Lane in Kirkby at around 12.50pm on July 7 where they found James Halewood who had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died as a result of his injuries.

A Home Office post mortem confirmed the cause of death was a single stab wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100362642 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.