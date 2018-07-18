Air ambulance attending medical emergency in Bagillt

Update: Patient has been transferred into one of the waiting air ambulances which has now taken off and is heading for Aintree Hospital.

From earlier: Reports of two air ambulances landing at Wern Park in Bagillt.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has confirmed they in attendance and also have an emergency ambulance at the scene.

The Wales Air Ambulance landed at 4pm followed 8 minutes later by a North West Air Ambulance.

Deeside.com understands paramedics a tending to a woman at one of the properties close to the park

Several police vehicles are also in attendance, a North Wales Police spokesperson has said officers are assisting with a medical incident.

Wales Air Ambulance is an all Wales charity providing emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening life illness or injuries.

The charity needs to raise £6.5 million every year to operate the service. The charity raises all the funds required for the day-to-day running of missions, with each mission on average costing £1500.

📷 | Hannah Jayne Jones