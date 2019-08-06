Trip to A&E led to cancer diagnosis for singer of a Deeside rock band – Now she wants to raise awareness and funds for charity

A Deeside mum battling ovarian cancer is set to hold a fundraising event next week in a bid to raise awareness about the condition and to help “payback” those charities which have been an “amazing source of support” during her treatment.

Steph Morris, 34, from Higher Shotton, was told she had ovarian cancer in May after being admitted to A&E, her diagnosis came after the quick onset of fatigue, abdominal swelling and lack of appetite.

Life for Steph – a mum of one and singer in local rock band Sweet Baby Jane – was turned upside following the diagnoses, her partner Andy Hibbert said, “When We both found out about the cancer it was devastating and it felt like our world was falling apart with plans to buy a house and have a child taken away from us.”

For Steph, music is her life and as well as being a member of Sweet Baby Jane she is also an accomplished solo singer but due to her condition, she can’t perform currently.

[Steph with her bandmates from Sweet baby Jane]

Following the cancer diagnosis, Steph had four drains inserted to remove litres of fluid from her abdomen area, she has undergone three cycles of chemotherapy with three more to complete she is also awaiting surgery on tumours.

The couple are now organising a fundraising night to give something back the charities and organisations which are supporting them whilst Steph continues her treatment, Andy said,

“Steph mentioned having a fundraiser to help raise awareness and to help payback the charities that have been an amazing source of support during this tough time.”

Steph has also had “amazing support” from friends, family and local businesses wanting to help with the fundraising event, which is set to take place at Mcleans Bar in Sandycroft on August 16.

“Doing the charity night I’m giving back to a great cause and also raising awareness that Ovarian cancer can happen in pre-menopausal women not just when your post- menopausal, although it very rarely happens it’s good make young women aware of it as it’s a big change to your life, said Steph.

Ovarian cancer can lay in your body undetected and there are no obvious symptoms beforehand, just weeks of living with the disease undiagnosed can make the difference in determining whether a woman is well enough to be able to undergo treatment.

As a result, delays in diagnosis, which are common in ovarian cancer, can leave too many women reaching hospital cancer specialists when it’s too late.

Delays, which can include women not knowing the symptoms and therefore when to go to the GP, gaps in GP knowledge, and delays in getting the right diagnostic tests, can mean women are too ill by the time they receive their diagnosis to be able to withstand the invasive surgery and chemotherapy needed to treat ovarian cancer.

Steph said, “There are things to look out for which may be signs of ovarian cancer this can be a change in your tummy swelling, being tired all the time, changes to your appetite or change in your monthly cycle.”

Some of these symptoms you may dismiss as they can occur from having a busy lifestyle but any real change that is noticeably different from the norm should be chased up, she added.

“You can ask your doctor for a Ca125 blood test that may indicate the need for more checks, don’t leave anything unusual to go unchecked.

Also make sure you attend regular Smear tests as early detection is key to fighting this disease.”

The charities we have picked rely on donations as to keep up the amazing work they do.”

Steph’s charity night is being held at McLean’s Bar in Sandycroft – Friday, August 16, at 5 PM = more here: facebook.com/ stephscharitynight/

An alternative night is being held at the Groves Sports and Social Club on August 10th