Trains between Wrexham and Shotton disrupted after vehicle crashes into bridge

Published: Wednesday, Sep 12th, 2018
There are train cancellations and delays to passengers travelling between Wrexham General and Shotton.

National Rail say that a vehicle has collided with a bridge between Buckley and Penyffordd which is causing disruption to journeys between Shotton and Wrexham General.

As a result some services may be cancelled or delayed for up to an hour.

It is thought that the disruption will continue until around 7:30pm.

The following information has also been provided by Arriva Trains Wales:

– 17:45 Wrexham Central to Bidston – will be held at Penyffordd until the line reopens, then proceed to Bidston, delayed
– 17:45 Bidston to Wrexham Central – will be held at Shotton High level until the line reopens, then proceed to Wrexham Central, delayed

The 19:48 from Wrexham Central is expected to depart at about 20:34, 46 minutes late.

Later services may be replaced by buses along part of the Borderlands route, in order to bring train times back to normal running schedules.

