Traffic delays between Hawarden and Broughton following traffic light failure

There are reports of queueing traffic along the B5125 Chester between Manor Lane and the Broughton roundabout near Airbus due to faulty traffic lights.

The signals in a section of roadworks in stuck on red which is causing long delays.

@DeesideDotCom lights on red both ways outside Airbus on Chester road from Hawarden. Avoid!! @FlintshireCC — Andy Liversage (@andysagey) August 3, 2020



Latest traffic report states:

“Queueing traffic due to traffic signal failure on B5125 Chester Road both ways between Sandycroft turn off and Saltney turn off.

In the road works area. Temporary traffic lights are stuck on red.”