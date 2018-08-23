Top of the range Audi stolen in Flintshire burglary – police appeal for information

Officers from South Flintshire police are appealing for information after a high powered top of the range Audi was stolen from a property in Flintshire.

The 67 plate dark grey Audi S4 estate with red leather interior was taken during a recent burglary at a house in Caergwrle.

Police in Flintshire issued a warning earlier this week about recent spate of car key burglaries.

Offenders broke into houses in Flint and Holywell to steal car keys and make off in the owners cars.

Recent alerts have been put out by both North Wales and Cheshire police forces following a spike in car-key burglaries which has seen owners of high performance models targeted.

Officers say there’s has been an increase in thieves targeting Audis, BMW’s and Volkswagen Golf Type R’s and GTI’s

Thieves break into houses looking for car keys or use wires and hooks to try and drag keys through the letterbox.

In many cases burglaries have been preventable as houses have been left with insecure doors or windows.

Police advice is to try and make it as difficult for the thieves by locking doors and windows, hiding car keys from view, put physical obstructions in the way of cars so that it cannot be moved, close garden gates.

A police spokesperson said:

“Professional car thieves can easily sneak into an insecure property to take vehicle keys.

Sometimes they don’t even need to go inside – clever criminals can reach in through letterboxes or open windows and hook the keys right from where you left them.”

If you have seen the Audi S4 estate or one similar, police are asking the public to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference number W119817.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

7 ways to protect yourself:

Keep your keys in a safe place away from doors and windows – if they can be seen, they can be stolen. Park your car inside a locked garage. If you park on a driveway, fit a lockable gate. Once you’re in the house, lock the door behind you. Install security lights at the front and back of your home. Set up CCTV cameras. Invest in a quality home security system.

If you see someone acting strangely, report it to us. Call 101 – or if it is an emergency, 999.

If you have information about a burglary you can pass it to us anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.