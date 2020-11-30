Three people suffer serious injuries in Connah’s Quay crash on Saturday – Police appeal for witnesses

Three people have suffered serious injuries following a collision in Connah’s Quay on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the high street just before 9pm.

The collision involved a black Vauxhall Zafira, a black Renault Clio and a white Peugeot 108.

Two fire engines and four ambulances and a large number of emergency service personnel were called to the scene close the Custom House Pub.





The road was closed for several hours as the incident was dealt with.

Police have said two of the three people who received serious injuries are currently in Aintree Hospital.

Officers from the North Wales Roads Policing Team have launched an appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage.

A spokesperson said: “We are also appealing for anybody who may have been travelling in the area which may have seen or have CCTV/Dash camera footage of any of the above vehicles in the area at the time.”

“Anybody with information is asked to contact officers on the Roads Policing Unit quoting reference Y174933.”