Three Flintshire projects awarded nearly £85,000 through landfill community scheme

Published: Monday, Jan 28th, 2019
Three projects in Flintshire, including enhancements to a number of nature reserves in Buckley, are set to benefit from a share of more than £1million of funding invested across Wales.

The funding is through the Welsh Government’s Landfill Disposals Tax Community Scheme (LDTCS) which is being managed by Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA).

A total of 27 projects across Wales will receive grants in the first round of funding raised by the scheme they include:

Four nature reserves in Buckley will benefit from £46,831 of funding to support a project bringing people and wildlife together through habitat enhancement, creation, management and monitoring.

The ‘Pathways to the Past’ project in Flintshire will see £24,500 go towards improving public access at two locations within Greenfield Valley, creating a new seating area, clear an area of historic fly-tip waste and take steps to manage future problems through signage, temporary cameras, clean-up days and education /awareness for the benefit of the local community.

Parkfields Community Centre in Mold will receive £11,720 – it recently entered a new phase of existence and now aims to be a safe, secure and attractive place.

The funding will go towards upgrading the electrics, install security lighting, replant the raised beds to provide colour and a wildlife home all year round.

[Parkfields Community Centre in Mold]

Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, praised the funding and said it would have a number of wider environmental benefits:

“I’m delighted the establishment of Landfill Disposals Tax has led to 27 projects benefitting from more than £1million through our new Landfill Disposals Tax Community Scheme.

“These projects will have far-reaching benefits to communities, the environment and wildlife that will continue for generations to come.”

Ruth Marks, WCVA’s Chief Executive, said:

“The successful grant applicants represent a really exciting range of projects from across Wales. From taking action to improve local community facilities, enhancing the natural environment and promoting waste minimisation, these projects will have a great impact in Wales.

“The first round generated a great deal of interest and WCVA is pleased to be working with Welsh Government and our County Voluntary Council partners to deliver this scheme.”

Applications for a second round of funding have recently closed. However, two rounds of funding will take place in each year the scheme operates.

The second round of funding included a call for a nationally significant project costing between £50,000-£250,000.

