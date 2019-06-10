Three days of industrial action set to hit Connah’s Quay High School

Teachers belonging to the NASUWT, the second largest teachers’ union in the UK – are set to take industrial action at Connah’s Quay High School,

NASUWT, which represents a number of teachers at the school has said it intends to take “industrial action, in the form of strike action” over three days in June.

A letter sent out to parents today states the school will be closed to all pupils on Tuesday, 18th, Tuesday, 25th and Wednesday, 26th of June.

The letter signed by headteacher Ann Peers and Chair of Governors, Cllr Andy Dunbobbin goes onto to say:

“We have not reached this decision lightly, however, the key consideration is to ensure the health and safety of learners and staff.

We can reassure you that the planned remaining two examinations for year 11 will go ahead uninterrupted.

The aim of the school and the Governing Body is to continue our negotiations with the NASUWT with a view to resolving any outstanding issues.

We will inform you as parents/carers should this situation change at any point.”

It’s unclear – as yet – what the strike action is over, Deeside.com has asked the NASUWT for a comment.

Claire Homard, Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Education and Youth said;

“The Local Authority has been kept fully informed about the industrial action at Connah’s Quay High School on the proposed dates in June which is an internal matter for the school.

The Chair of Governors and Head Teacher have to make the most appropriate decision to ensure the health and safety of pupils. There will be no disruption to pupils involved in external examinations.”

The school was hit by industrial action in May 2018 when NASUWT members went on strike following unresolved issues over the way they are being managed.