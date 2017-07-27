There’s still time to vote for these 2 Flintshire projects in The National Lottery Awards

Two Flintshire projects have been fighting for local support ahead of tonight’s deadline when The National Lottery Awards public voting round ends.

River And Sea Sense and Magi Ann are competing against five other projects to be crowned Best Education Project.

The projects beat off stiff competition from more than 1,300 organisations to reach the finals – a record number of entries for the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

The project with the most votes will be crowned the winner.

They will receive a £5,000 cash prize to spend on their project, an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy, and they will attend a star-studded glittering Awards ceremony to be broadcast on BBC One in September.

The two Flintshire-based projects both have a powerful impact across Wales and beyond.

River and Sea Sense

Ten years after her teenage son Chris drowned, Debbie Turnbull works tirelessly through River and Sea Sense to prevent another family going through the same nightmare.

River and Sea Sense runs workshops, schools presentations and events to alert people to the dangers of open water, whether it be sea, river, pond, quarry or reservoir, and teaches them what to do if someone does get into difficulties.

Debbie Turnbull of River And Sea Sense says:

This is the 10th anniversary of losing my son Chris, who was 15 when he drowned while swimming with friends at Capel Curig. Now River And Sea Sense teaches Water Safety and CPR to young people and adults across Wales and beyond to try to avoid future tragic accidents. It would mean so much for the public to demonstrate their support for this work by voting for us as the UK’s best Education project in the National Lottery Awards.

Magi Ann

The Magi Ann series of beloved Welsh language children’s books is being brought to life through a series of free apps.

These show Magi Ann and her friends’ simple stories in colour and animation for the first time, helping parents and children to read and enjoy Welsh together.

Gill Stephen, Chief Officer of Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam, which runs the Magi Ann project, says:

I’m excited that we have reached the finals of The National Lottery Awards. These stories are an important resource for children who are first language Welsh as well as for learners, and also helpful to parents and teachers who aren’t fluent. It’s easy to vote, so we’re hoping people support us, to help us gain national recognition for this important and innovative work.

National Lottery Awards spokesperson, Jackie O’Sullivan, says: “National Lottery players raise £30 million every single week for Good Causes across the UK and the work done with that money is truly life-changing.

“The National Lottery Awards celebrate the talent and dedication of the amazing staff and volunteers who run these incredible National Lottery funded projects for the benefit of their communities.

“River And Sea Sense and Magi Ann have both worked very hard to become finalists and they now need your support. So get voting!”