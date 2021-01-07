Theatr Clwyd win “prestigious award” for efforts in serving the community last year

Theatr Clwyd has won ‘Regional Theatre of the Year’ at the The Stage Awards for efforts in serving the community.

Since March, the theatre has been a blood donation centre and hub for vulnerable families as well as working with social services to distribute food and creative parcels.

They have also streamed shows, given support and funding to freelancers, and engaged online audiences creatively through their digital engagement programme, ‘Together’.

Tamara Harvey, Artistic Director, and Liam Evans-Ford, Executive Director, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have won this prestigious award. We have always known that our team here at Theatr Clwyd and our wider freelance team were pretty amazing, but this year has proved that beyond any imagining.





“This award is for them and for our audiences, collaborators, funders and everyone who has supported and helped us through this time.”

The Stage Awards were launched in 2010 to highlight the achievements of theatre companies and individuals across the UK and globally.

The 2020 awards recognised organisations who went above and beyond in fighting for the future of theatre during one of the most difficult years the industry has ever faced.

Theatr Clwyd is Wales’ largest producing theatre and since 1976 has created theatre from its home in Flintshire where they are only one of four theatres across the entire UK which build sets and props, make costumes and paint scenery in-house.

The theatre hosts an artist development programme, trainee technicians’ scheme and an eighteen-month traineeship for directors.

They also work with the local community in award-winning community engagement projects and have recently completed the public consultation period for a major capital redevelopment project to reimagine the theatre’s public spaces and create a more efficient and sustainable building.