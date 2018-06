The happiest plane in the world? Beluga XL stunning paint job revealed

Airbus has revealed the stunning livery adorning the new Beluga XL which is set for its maiden flight later this summer.

The supersize transporter was rolled out of its Toulouse hanger today for the first time complete with a huge smiling face paint job.

Airbus asked its employees to vote on six designs for the new Beluga XL livery – more than 40% of the employees’ voted for the smiling face design.

The first of five next-generation oversize cargo airlifters is going through the testing phase and is expected to enter service in 2019.

“The six designs we proposed for consideration by employees respected our brand identity while running from the conventional to the unconventional, even adding a touch of fun,” explained Tim Orr, Airbus’ Head of Branding.

Whale hello there! 🐳 ✈️

Introducing the new #BelugaXL dressed up in its livery for the first time! pic.twitter.com/tf95rgFL1u — Airbus (@Airbus) June 28, 2018

The BelugaXL is now in its heavy ground test phase ahead of its maiden flight later this summer.

According to ground test project leader Mathieu Laemle, a total of 72 development and certification ground tests must be performed before the BelugaXL’s high-profile first flight, which is planned for this summer.

“Airbus says it has succeeded in keeping things on track “thanks to early analysis of the requirements and excellent multidisciplinary collaboration between the design office, laboratories, tests and programme teams.”

The heavy ground test phase involves carrying out tests on the aircraft that would usually be conducted on a static cell. “It is unusual for us to perform tests like load calibration using the generalised finite element method of analysis on an aircraft which will fly, as we usually use a dedicated clean aircraft without any systems inside,” explained BelugaXL aircraft configuration leader Arnaud Puyo.

The team then began ground vibration testing performed in conjunction with the French ONERA aerospace research centre and DLR, the German aerospace research centre.

The eight-day ground vibration campaign, which began 28 May, saw the BelugaXL tested while both empty and fully loaded.

The activity required one week of intensive preparation during which the aircraft was put on pneumatic suspension and special shakers were installed to make it move.

The team identified 30 different locations for the 80-kg. shakers and during tests lasting two-to-three hours, sensors inside and outside the aircraft measured the structure’s response.

Vibration data from the test are used in validating and improving structural dynamic models for the aircraft.

Looking ahead

With the ground vibration tests now complete, subsequent steps ahead of the aircraft’s maiden flight include validating the flight test instrumentation and applying the BelugaXL’s special “smiling” livery.

Starting in mid-2019, the BelugaXL will gradually replace the existing five-member Beluga ST fleet – which is used for carrying complete sections of Airbus aircraft from different production sites around Europe to the final assembly lines in Toulouse, France and Hamburg, Germany.

Preparation work has begun at Broughton which is needed to allow the Beluga XL to operate in and out of Hawarden Airport.

Work includes the resurfacing of the runway, new turn pads to both ends of the existing runway and the erection of three blast fences, one to each end of the runway and one adjacent to the existing Beluga apron.

[📸 Airbus]