Temperatures set to reach 30º in Deeside with “heatwave conditions” forecast for next couple of days

Temperatures will soar to around 30º in Deeside today.

The Met Office forecasting that “heatwave conditions” will affect parts of the UK over the next couple of days.

The warm weather will continue into Thursday (25C) and Friday (26). However there is the risk of some rain towards the end of the week.





Commenting on the rise in temperatures, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri said: “We quite often see warm, southerly air from the continent bringing these high temperatures to the UK in summer, however this week, the air across the UK has arrived from the Atlantic.

“This Atlantic air will descend and warm up as it moves across the UK and this in combination with clear skies and strong late-June sunshine, we’re seeing temperatures rise.”

He added: “Temperatures will continue to climb through the week with a hot spell developing across much of England and Wales. From Wednesday temperatures will widely reach into the high twenties Celsius and it’ll be hot across much of the UK, especially central and southern England where we could see highs of 30 to 34 Celsius.

“This hot weather is expected to last until at least Friday and so heatwave conditions are likely to develop for some areas this week.”

“In addition to the warm days we are going to see some warm nights this week as temperatures overnight remain in the mid-high teens across England and Wales.”

The highest UK maximum temperature recorded in June is currently 35.6 Celsius, set at Mayflower Park, Southampton on 28th June 1976. The highest UK minimum temperature recorded in June is currently 22.7 Celsius, recorded in Ventnor Park on the Isle of Wight on 28th June 1976.

With warm weather forecast North Wales Police are once again warning of the dangers of swimming in quarry pools.

The warning comes following concerns raised by officers who have been made aware of recent incidents in quarry pools across the region with people trespassing and jumping off cliffs into the water.

Sergeant Beth Jones from the Community Safety Department said: “Sadly over recent years there have been tragedies in the region whereby people have gotten into difficulty after entering quarry pools.

“With warm weather expected over the next few days we have concerns that locals may take the opportunity to go swimming in nearby quarry pools.

“Although it can be very tempting to jump into the nearest pool or lake to cool down on a hot day, or to swim in the water at disused quarries, the water depths are huge – up to 60 metres – and it can be very difficult to get out due to the steep faces.

“The water is also extremely cold and the hidden dangers are immense which can quickly lead to something altogether more serious.

“As well as the dangers associated with swimming at unsupervised and often remote places, jumping from the rocks also puts people in danger. Swimming at disused quarries is a very dangerous practice and I would appeal to anyone to please stay away.”