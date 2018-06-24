Temperatures expected to hit 28ºC this week in Flintshire

Flintshire has seen plenty of sunshine again today – top temperature recorded at Hawarden weather station (the one the Met Office uses) hit a pleasant 22.4º

Forecasters say we will see a period of prolonged hot weather or ‘heatwave’ over the next few days.

High pressure is set to dominate our weather throughout the coming week and possibly through next weekend too.

Forecasts are pointing towards a hot week ahead with Monday seeing temperatures rise to around 26º in Flintshire – Tuesday up to 28º which would be the hottest day of the year so far locally, Wednesday and Thursday will be around 27º.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Frank Saunders said,

“As warmer air from the continent moves towards the UK from Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the mid to high 20s quite widely, even in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. By this stage, some places in England and Wales will very likely top 30 Celsius – it’s not unlikely somewhere could reach 32 Celsius. With almost wall-to-wall sunshine we’ll certainly be looking at conditions which many of us would call a heatwave.”

Hawarden forecast from the BBC

UV levels will be high or very high during this warm and sunny spell, so people should take care when outside enjoying the weather.

The highest temperature recorded in the UK so far this year is 29.1 Celsius at St James Park on 19th April. The UK June temperature record is 35.6 Celsius, recorded at Camden Square on 29 June 1957 and Southampton on 28 June 1976.

Wales’ record for June is 33.7 C on 18th June 2000 at Machynlleth, 32.2 C in Scotland on 18th June 1893 at Ochtertyre and 30.8 Celsius in Northern Ireland on 30th June 1976 in Co. Fermanagh.

So how long will this warm, hot weather last? Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly said,