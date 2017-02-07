AM Tells Fibromyalgia to Rock Off in a Bid to Raise Funds for Treatment

A caring husband is saying “rock off” to fibromyalgia in a bid to raise funds for treatment for all local sufferers.

Motivated to help by seeing his wife Jackie suffer with the painful and incurable condition, David Williams has organised a massive music event called Rock Off Fibro.

The event aims to raise as much money as possible so that those affected by fibromyalgia can access oxygen therapy, which can offer temporary relief.

Chester’s Live Rooms

The Rock Off Fibro gig takes place at Chester’s Live Rooms on Saturday, April 1, and David, 49, has been inundated with support from musicians and flooded with top-class items for an auction.

The couple, who live in Benllech Close, Connah’s Quay, have asked their local AM Carl Sargeant for help in publicising their cause.

“It was really inspiring to meet Jackie and David,” he said.

“Fibromyalgia is a devastating illness and Jackie is clearly in a lot of pain, but she doesn’t let it affect her positive attitude.

“David has been so organised in his campaign and secured some amazing donations and top musicians to play. It’s great that he is doing something so positive to help Jackie and others affected by fibromyalgia in our community – I’ll do all I can to help.”

Jackie, 47, and formerly a long-distance runner, fell ill with fibromyalgia four years ago and was diagnosed a year later.

It is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body and in Jackie’s case the pain is so crippling that she is rarely out of bed.

She is full of praise for her GP who has been fantastic. Together they have tried different options including infusions but they have not been effective.

Jackie takes high doses of morphine to try to manage the pain and is hopeful that high concentration oxygen therapy sessions in the hyperbaric chamber at the Neurotherapy Centre in Saltney will help.

She said: “It’s not a cure but it supposedly gives some relief from the constant pain.”

David said: “The oxygen treatment can give a week to 10 days’ pain relief from the condition so I’m trying to raise as much as I can to get people from the area a course of treatment.

Reaction amazing

“The reaction to Rock Off Fibro has been so amazing I’m hoping to do it every year. Loads of artists wanted to play, we couldn’t fit everyone in.

“Dave Sharp from The Alarm has been personally touched by fibromyalgia and he has agreed to open the show.

Koozie Jones suffers from it himself and had to change from playing electric guitar to acoustic.

He normally only plays London and France but he has agreed to play.”

David has been working on the project for a year and has secured top prizes from the artists including Madness and The Undertones, sports bodies such as Everton and Manchester City football clubs and Formula One, as well as a host of businesses.

Prizes include a T-shirt signed by ex-Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten, a guitar signed by Big Country and a football signed by Everton.

All proceeds from ticket, auction, raffle and merchandise sales will be transferred to the Neurotherapy Centre and they will accept referrals from the fibromyalgia groups in Chester, Wrexham and Deeside and treat as many sufferers as possible.

“It’s hard times at the moment but we’ve had an amazing response,” said David.

“We’re doing this for local people so if local people support the event, they know it’s local people that will benefit.”

Also apearing at Rock Off Fibro are The Danse Society, Expelaires, Headsticks and Kneel.

Tickets are £10 available from www.rockofffibro.bigcartel.com and David would love to hear from any companies who would like to donate an item or offer sponsorship to help Rock Off Fibro become an annual event. David can be contacted on 01244 818108.