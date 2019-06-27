Tata Steel unveils contribution to high-speed hyperloop transport system

Tata Steel has today (27 June) unveiled how it is helping Hardt Hyperloop to create a high-speed sustainable transport system which could slash travel times in the future.

At an event hosted by Hardt Hyperloop, Tata Steel showcased how it has helped to develop the tube technology required to allow passengers in the hyperloop to be carried at speeds of up to 1,200 km/h (760 mph) while reducing weight and construction costs by more than 50%.

Hans van den Berg, Director of Tata Steel’s IJmuiden steelmaking site, said: “We are committed to having a positive impact in the world we live in. We believe that hyperloop technology can help to achieve this by contributing to new, fast and sustainable mobility.

“Steel is a vital component for hyperloop. We are pleased to be able to share our high-tech innovation skills and materials expertise to contribute to its future success.”

Other developments being showcased at today’s event include lane-switching technology, which allows hyperloop vehicles to change from one lane to another at high speed. Tata Steel supplied the tracks and the motor components, which are both made of steel.

The development of the hyperloop lane switch marks the end of the first test phase at the low-speed test facility at Delft in the Netherlands, which assessed fundamental hyperloop technologies including magnetic levitation, a low-pressure environment, a propulsion system, and cargo / passenger weight simulations.

The steel components, which have now been successfully tested and proven to be functional, serve as the basis for future projects planned by Hardt Hyperloop, Tata Steel and other partners.

Hardt Hyperloop also revealed the next stage in development, which includes a 3km track which will allow for the high-speed testing of vehicles and will provide the basis for the standardisation in European hyperloop infrastructure and technology.