Tata Steel in Shotton one of 18 sites in UK shortlisted to host Heathrow Airport expansion hub

Heathrow Airport has announced the names and locations of the 18 shortlisted sites that remain in the running to host an offsite construction centre for the third runway project.

Tata Steel in Shotton is one of only two sites in Wales to have been selected, the other is the Port of Cardiff.

All 18 sites will go head to head in the battle for the final four offsite construction centres “bringing jobs and economic opportunities to every corner of the country” as Heathrow looks to construct as much of the £16bn airport expansion project offsite as possible.

The 18 shortlisted sites all vary in size, location and age and includes a former Michelin Site, which at its peak was one of the company’s main manufacturing plants and Scotland’s largest airport.

“The sites have made it to this stage as they have showcased a strong base of local support, their area’s thriving supply chain, convenient connectivity links and the potential to tap into a skilled workforce.”

“Off site construction will make the project “more affordable and sustainable by transporting assembled components in consolidated loads.” A statement by Heathrow says.

The sites have been selected from a longlist of 65, all of which were visited during a nationwide tour which concluded in the summer of 2018.

Representatives from Heathrow Airport visited Tata Steel in Shotton last June to see the site earmarked for the hub.

At the time of the visit Bill Duckworth, Tata Steel site manager at Shotton in North Wales, said:

“Our site already produces the best building system products available and would make an ideal choice for one of the proposed Heathrow extension Logistics Hubs.

This would present an ideal opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Heathrow not just as a hub, but possibly as a major supplier too.

We have the land, the road, rail and sea links to the rest of the UK required by this landmark project and – most importantly – the belief to see what this can mean for the economies of Wales.”

Minister for Economy and Transport Ken Skates said:

“I am delighted that 2 Welsh sites have been shortlisted as potential locations to host logistic hubs and support construction activities as part of Heathrow airport’s expansion programme.

Wales offers an ideal location for the logistic hubs and both of the sites, in Shotton and Cardiff, have the ability to respond to the needs of the programme.

We have a proven track record in the construction and manufacturing sectors, a readily available and highly experienced supply chain and skilled workforce.

Welsh logistics hubs would bring huge benefits to the people and businesses of Wales, creating jobs and supply chain opportunities and also leaving a skills legacy for future generations.

This validates the ambitions set out by the airport to support jobs and opportunities for local people across the UK, developing new skills needed to build and run Heathrow in the future through new apprenticeships and training opportunities within its supply chain.

I look forward to continuing our work with the site promoters and the Heathrow team in this selection process.”

Emma Gilthorpe, Heathrow’s Executive Director for Expansion said:

“Our expansion plans are progressing apace and continue to be refined thanks to feedback from a wide range of stakeholders.

Heathrow is as committed as ever to creating a plan that delivers for every corner of the UK. Logistics hubs are key to achieving that. This innovative approach will be more cost effective, efficient and sustainable, helping to unlock much-needed capacity quickly and responsibly.

“Logistics hubs are also integral to harnessing the skills the UK needs post-Brexit.

We are working with other major infrastructure projects to see if they might also benefit from these hubs, creating a bright, new future for the UK’s construction sector. One in which we’re better utilising new technology and offsite techniques to spread the benefits of major projects like expansion nationwide.”