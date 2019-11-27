Tata Europe set to cut 1000 jobs in UK

Tata Steel has said it plans to cut 1000 jobs in the UK.

The steelmaker outlined plans last week to shed 3,000 across it’s European operations as part of a “transformation programme”.

Around two-thirds of the 3000 jobs to go are expected to be management and office-based roles.

In a statement released today Tata Steel confirmed up to 1,600 jobs are to go in the Netherlands, 1,000 in the UK and 350 elsewhere in the world.

The company employs 21,500 people 8,000 of which are in the UK, 5,000 work in Wales, around 700 are based at the Shotton steel plant.

It’s not clear how many jobs will be lost in Wales.

Tata Europe says it has “engaged with its European Works Council to discuss further details of proposals for a transformation programme designed to safeguard its long-term future.”

“During the meeting, which marked the official start of the employee consultation process with the European Works Council (EWC), Tata Steel Europe shared initial proposals about its transformation programme as outlined on 18 November.”

Tata Steel in Europe CEO, Henrik Adam, said:

“I’m very proud to see the dedication of everyone in this business, determined to succeed even in the face of a very tough market.

I also understand and appreciate colleagues’ concerns about these proposals. Change creates uncertainty, but we cannot afford to stand still as a company – the world around us is changing fast and we have to adapt. Our strategy is to build a strong and stable European business, capable of making significant investments needed for a successful future.”

Last week, Economy & Transport Minister, Ken Skates said the Welsh Government will do all it can to support workers affected by the job losses.

“In terms of job losses in Wales, we will do everything that we can to support those affected, and our ReAct programme stands ready to provide assistance to workers across the Welsh Tata Steel sites, including co-ordinated support from local partners.

The Welsh Government remains committed to working with the company and trade unions to secure a long-term future for steel making in Wales.” Ken Skates said.