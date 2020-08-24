Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Aug 2020

Updated: Mon 24th Aug

Suspected drink driver ‘red dotted’ with Taser following chase from Chester to Connah’s Quay

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have said a driver made some ‘poor decision making’ after being arrested for numerous alleged offences including drink driving.

A Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit spotted a vehicle with the suspected drink driver overnight near Chester which resulted in a pursuit with police.

The chase ended around eight miles away in Connah’s Quay where the man tried to escape police on foot.

Local residents reported hearing a police helicopter over Connah’s Quay just after 12am, a dog unit and armed officers were spotted dealing with incident near Holly Grange.


He was ‘red dotted’ by an armed officer with a Taser and subsequently arrested.

‘Red dotted’ is where a laser sight is used to aim the Taser at a subject but it is not discharged.

Posting an update an on the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit twitter account, a spokesperson said:

“Great work overnight, driver believed to be drunk and after a pursuit between Chester and Connahs Quay, male decamped and was red dotted with Taser. Male arrested for numerous offences and now to face the consequences of his poor decision making.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Drones and flares launched for new Channel 4 series “The Bridge” filmed near Llyn Brenig could mean rare nesting Ospreys by Llyn Brenig ‘may not return to North Wales’

Conwy

Health board reveals plans for new £64m mental health unit and multi-storey car park at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd

Denbighshire

Weather warning issued with Storm Francis set to cause heavy rain and strong winds

News

Police issue warning against holding illegal raves in North Wales over Bank Holiday weekend

News

Lawyer tells inside story of North Wales serial killer’s Christmas Eve confession

News

Farmers’ Union of Wales: ‘PGI Welsh Lamb is a family affair that must be protected’

News

Plans for up to 150 new homes in Buckley will help to plug shortage of affordable housing, says social landlord

News

Tarmac reveals plans to extend use of a Flintshire key quarry site in by 35 years

News

NHS nurse fundraises for Royal Buckley Town Band facing most challenging time in its 200 year history

News





Read 487,659 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn