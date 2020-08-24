Suspected drink driver ‘red dotted’ with Taser following chase from Chester to Connah’s Quay
Police have said a driver made some ‘poor decision making’ after being arrested for numerous alleged offences including drink driving.
A Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit spotted a vehicle with the suspected drink driver overnight near Chester which resulted in a pursuit with police.
The chase ended around eight miles away in Connah’s Quay where the man tried to escape police on foot.
Local residents reported hearing a police helicopter over Connah’s Quay just after 12am, a dog unit and armed officers were spotted dealing with incident near Holly Grange.
He was ‘red dotted’ by an armed officer with a Taser and subsequently arrested.
‘Red dotted’ is where a laser sight is used to aim the Taser at a subject but it is not discharged.
Posting an update an on the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit twitter account, a spokesperson said:
“Great work overnight, driver believed to be drunk and after a pursuit between Chester and Connahs Quay, male decamped and was red dotted with Taser. Male arrested for numerous offences and now to face the consequences of his poor decision making.”
Great work overnight, driver believed to be drunk and after a pursuit between Chester and Connahs Quay, male decamped and was red dotted with Taser. Male arrested for numerous offences and now to face the consequences of his poor decision making. #wewillfindyou #notjustguns pic.twitter.com/ydgjCUkjHd
— Cheshire&NWales AAP (@CheshNWalesAAP) August 24, 2020
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com