Suspected drink driver ‘red dotted’ with Taser following chase from Chester to Connah’s Quay

Police have said a driver made some ‘poor decision making’ after being arrested for numerous alleged offences including drink driving.

A Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit spotted a vehicle with the suspected drink driver overnight near Chester which resulted in a pursuit with police.

The chase ended around eight miles away in Connah’s Quay where the man tried to escape police on foot.

Local residents reported hearing a police helicopter over Connah’s Quay just after 12am, a dog unit and armed officers were spotted dealing with incident near Holly Grange.





He was ‘red dotted’ by an armed officer with a Taser and subsequently arrested.

‘Red dotted’ is where a laser sight is used to aim the Taser at a subject but it is not discharged.

Posting an update an on the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit twitter account, a spokesperson said:

“Great work overnight, driver believed to be drunk and after a pursuit between Chester and Connahs Quay, male decamped and was red dotted with Taser. Male arrested for numerous offences and now to face the consequences of his poor decision making.”