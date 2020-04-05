Suspected drink driver arrested in Flintshire after pulling out in front of armed police vehicle

A suspected drink driver was arrested in Flint on Saturday after being stopped by armed police officers.

The driver pulled out in front of the police armed response vehicle on the A548, but ‘struggled’ to keep the car in the right lane raising the suspicions of officers.

The motorist provided a positive reading of 65 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

A tweet from the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance team states: “Not wise to pull out in front of an ARV then struggle to keep you vehicle in the right lane.

Driver arrested for drink driving On A548 #Flint Provided reading of 65 in custody.

Soon to be charged and a trip to court #dontdrinkanddrive”