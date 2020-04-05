Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 5th Apr 2020

Suspected drink driver arrested in Flintshire after pulling out in front of armed police vehicle

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A suspected drink driver was arrested in Flint on Saturday after being stopped by armed police officers.

The driver pulled out in front of the police armed response vehicle on the A548, but ‘struggled’ to keep the car in the right lane raising the suspicions of officers.  

The motorist provided a positive reading of 65 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

A tweet from the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance team states: “Not wise to pull out in front of an ARV then struggle to keep you vehicle in the right lane.

Driver arrested for drink driving On A548 #Flint Provided reading of 65 in custody.

Soon to be charged and a trip to court #dontdrinkanddrive”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

NHS Wales ‘rapidly increases’ capacity to cope with coronavirus

News

Public Health Wales: Smokers with COVID-19 are 14 times more likely to develop severe respiratory disease

News

A494 back open following earlier ‘police led’ incident

News

Flint Coastguard join police in high visibility patrols across North Wales

News

Coronavirus: Work begins on turning Deeside Leisure Centre into a temporary hospital

News

NHS is calling on people to share information on their coronavirus symptoms in a bid help others

News

Read 1,184,001 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn