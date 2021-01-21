Survey now open for children and young people in Wales to share pandemic experience

A survey has been opened up for children and young people in Wales to share their experiences of the pandemic.

The Children’s Commissioner for Wales, Sally Holland, is asking for young people to “have their say” in the run up to decisions made by the Welsh Government on COVID restrictions.

Parents can help their children complete the survey using pictures to help with reading, and some children “will benefit from trusted adults supporting them to talk about feelings after they’ve completed the survey.”

Sally Holland said: “It’s my job to make sure that all children and young people get their rights, including their rights to have their say.





“Over the next few weeks the Government has some huge decisions to make about COVID restrictions and it’s really important they understand about children and young people’s experiences now to help them make those decisions.

“That’s why we’re asking you to complete a survey to tell us more and to make sure you have your say. Please take part and click on the link below.”

The three aims of the survey are:

To make sure children and young people have a way to share experiences and opinions of staying at home because of coronavirus;

To provide policy makers in Wales with information directly from young people to inform decision making;

And to ensure the Children’s Commissioner for Wales (CCfW) can understand children’s experiences and act as a champion for their priorities and needs.

It is anonymous (not asking for name, school or any organisation), voluntary, and can be completed on a special survey software called Snap Surveys.

No information will be included when sharing findings with the Welsh Government or in reports from the Children’s Commissioner, and it will abide by all privacy and data protection laws.

To take part, visit https://www.childcomwales.org.uk/coronavirusandme/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo and choose from the three links provided.

The survey closes on 29 January.