Supermarkets in Wales will only be allowed to sell ‘essential’ items during Covid-19 fire-break lockdown

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said supermarkets in Wales will not be allowed to sell ‘non-essential’ items during the firebreak lockdown which begins today at 6pm.

From 6pm today all non-essential retail will be forced close for the 17 days period.

The Federation of Small Businesses raised concerns about the move creating an unfair advantage if supermarkets are able to continue selling non-essential items.

They said at a time when small businesses on the high street are forced to close, it would be an “unacceptable advantage” for supermarkets particularly in the run-up to Christmas.





Conservative MS Russell George said during a Senedd committee on Thursday: “In regards to which businesses are required to close, in the previous lockdown there were businesses such as clothing, hardware shops were required to close.”

“Businesses such as Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, were selling those items of clothing and hardware, and it felt very wrong and disproportionate to the small businesses”

First minister Mark Drakeford responded: “I think in the first set of restrictions people were reasonably understanding of the fact that supermarkets didn’t close all the things that they may have needed to.

“I don’t think people will be as understanding this time, and we will be making it clear to supermarkets they are only able to open those parts of their business that provide essential goods to people – and that will not include some of the things that Russell George has mentioned that other people are prevented from selling.”

“So we will make sure that there is a more level playing field in those next two weeks.”

James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, said: “Retailers must not be forced to stop making products available to customers just because ministers don’t think they’re essential.

“These regulations are badly thought out, providing little to no notice to retailers, and must be scrapped to avoid chaos in shops across Wales.”

“The confusion and confrontations between customers and shopworkers that this rule will trigger will ultimately lead to more contacts and time spent in proximity to other people, which is the exact opposite of what ministers are aiming to achieve.”

The Welsh Retail Consortium said to date, “all discussions between your officials and industry about the firebreak has been focused on the closure of types of business premises, not products.”

The consortium said it was a “near-impossible task” to communicate the sales of non-essential products customers and shop workers with “such short notice”

During an interview on BBC Radio Wales this morning, health minister Vaughan Gething said: “I was part of a conversation with a number of businesses yesterday.”

“The idea that we should go through line by line item by item is wholly impractical for businesses.”

“What we’re looking for is to make sure people understand what they can and can’t do allow them to avoid or get around the rules.”

“[We are] not looking to have individual enforcement officers looking to see if someone is selling cocktail sticks on an aisle in a shop that otherwise sells food.”

“We’re looking to make sure that there is this higher level of compliance as possible and equally.”

“We’re responding to demands from some parts of business who made very clear representations to us that they don’t want to do the right thing in closing past their business if other retailers don’t.”

The following list of businesses which can and can’t remain open during the fire break period was published by the Welsh government.

Businesses or services whose premises must be closed

Any business selling goods or services for sale or hire in a shop, including—

homeware stores;

nail and beauty salons;

establishments providing tanning services, massage services, body piercings, tattooing, electrolysis or acupuncture;

auction houses;

car dealerships;

markets;

betting shops;

Hair salons and barbers;

garden centres and plant nurseries.

Shopping centres and shopping arcades.

Cinemas.

Theatres.

Nightclubs, discotheques, dance halls or other venues where live or recorded music is provided for members of the public or members of the venue to dance.

Sexual entertainment venues (within the meaning given by paragraph 2A of Schedule 3 to the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982(1)).

Bingo halls.

Concert halls.

Casinos.

Skating rinks.

Swimming pools.

Leisure centres and leisure facilities including indoor fitness studios, gyms and spas. (1) 1982 c.

Sports courts, skate parks, bowling greens, golf courses and enclosed sports grounds or pitches (whether outdoors or indoors).

Bowling alleys, amusement arcades and indoor play areas

Museums, galleries and archive services.

Funfairs, amusements parks and theme parks.

Visitor attractions and holiday, leisure activity or events businesses.

Recycling centres.

Libraries.

Estate or letting agents, developer sales offices and show homes.

Venues for events or conferences (including venues for weddings other than places of worship and registry offices).

Business or services whose premises must be closed but to which limited access is allowed

Premises selling food and drink for consumption on the premises

Restaurants, including restaurants and dining rooms in members’ clubs and on the premises of businesses listed in Chapter 2 of this Part.[Hotels and holiday accommodation]

Cafés, including workplace canteens and cafés on the premises of businesses listed in Chapter 2 of this Part.

Bars, including bars in members’ clubs and on the premises of businesses listed in Chapter 2 of this Part.

Public houses.

CHAPTER 2

Hotels and holiday accommodation

Holiday sites.

Camping sites.

Hotels and bed and breakfast accommodation.

Other holiday accommodation (including holiday apartments, hostels and boarding houses).

Places of worship.

Community centres.

Crematoriums.

Businesses and services whose premises may be open