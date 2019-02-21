Success for Deeside’s Laura Turley as she wins silver at British Universities and Colleges Sport Championships.

Hot on the heels of recent outstanding sporting celebrations, the University of Chester is celebrating another weekend of sporting success – this time at the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Championships.

Sports Scholar, Laura Turley, aged 22, from Deeside, won silver in the Women’s 400m at the BUCS Championships, held in Sheffield. Laura competed in three rounds over two days, winning both her heat on Saturday and her semi-final on the Sunday to proceed into the final.

Laura, who studies Sport Science at the University, said: “I’m so happy to have won a medal for Chester and I’m proud of how I committed and gave my all in all three of the rounds. It’s been a great weekend overall, with lots of great experience gained, which I can’t wait to take into the upcoming outdoor season.”

She added: “My goal for the indoor season was to win a medal at BUCS, so to have gained a silver medal, come away with a new personal best and made it to the semi-finals at the British Championships, means that I’ve exceeded my expectations and I am really happy with that.”

Laura also recently placed 11th in the Women’s 400m at the British Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham and won gold at the Welsh Athletics Indoor Championships 2019, successfully defending her 400m title at the National Indoor Athletics Centre in Cardiff.

Daniel Nowosielski, Club Captain, Athletics, said: “It was fantastic to watch Laura succeed in the 400m, especially after coming so close to a medal in the summer. I’m proud to have seen all athletes push themselves to achieve personal targets over the weekend and it stands us in really good stead for the outdoor championships in May.”

Gordon Reay, Director of Sport and Active Lifestyle at the University, added: “The University is committed to supporting students who wish to compete at the highest level, and to see Laura’s hard work and dedication pay off is wonderful.

The sports scholarship that Laura receives gives her the flexibility to train and compete without any financial burden on her. She can focus all her attention on getting her degree and train at the highest level, rather than funding herself with a part-time job.

We are very proud that Laura has been able to achieve such amazing results so early in the season. I am sure Laura will go from strength to strength from here.”