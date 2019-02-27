News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Stretch of the A548 in Deeside closed for several hours after car flips over

Published: Wednesday, Feb 27th, 2019
The A548 near Zone 4 of Deeside Industrial Estate was closed this morning after a car flipped over and ended up in bushes by the side of the road.

The incident happened at around 6.15am just prior to the Weighbridge Road roundabout.

Police said there had been no injuries as a result of the crash.

In an update on social media at 9am a North Wales Roads Policing spokesperson said:

“The A548 on #Deeside Industrial Estate heading towards Zone 4 remains closed whilst a car is being recovered following a collision. Thankfully no injuries. Thanks for your patience, hopefully, it won’t be too long now.”

Photographs: Twitter.com/NWPRPU



