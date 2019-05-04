Stephen Tompkinson to star in a brand new stage production Educating Rita at Theatre Clwyd

Stephen Tompkinson to star in a brand new stage production of Willy Russell’s Great British Comedy Educating Rita.

Willy Russell’s Olivier award-winning comedy Educating Rita comes to Theatr Clwyd this Spring. Starring Stephen Tompkinson as Frank, and introducing Jessica Johnson as Rita this hilarious and heart-warming comedy is directed by Max Roberts.

Educating Rita tells the story of married hairdresser Rita, who enrolls on an Open University Course to expand her horizons, and her encounters with university tutor Frank.

Frank is a frustrated poet, brilliant academic and dedicated drinker, who is less enthusiastic about teaching Rita. Tensions rise, cultures clash and they quickly discover how much they can teach each other.

Educating Rita was commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and played at the Warehouse Theatre, London in 1980, starring Julie Walters and Mark Kingston. Julie Walters famously reprised her role in the BAFTA, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning film opposite Michael Caine.

Willy Russell’s other writing credits include the Olivier award-winning musical Blood Brothers, and the hugely successful play Shirley Valentine, which won the Olivier Awards for Best New Comedy and Best New Actress and a Tony Award for Best Performance by a leading actress in a play.

Willy Russell continues to be one of the most celebrated writers of his generation.

Jessica Johnson’s theatre credits include Call Me Mary Poppins, Goth Weekend, Kings and Queens, Each Piece and Anti-Gravity at the Live Theatre, Newcastle.

She previously played Rita in Rebecca Frecknall’s 2017 production of Educating Rita at the Gala Theatre, Durham. Her television credits include Wire In The Blood (ITV), Coronation Street (ITV) and Cuckoo (Channel 4).

Educating Rita can be seen at Theatr Clwyd (Theatr Anthony Hopkins) from Mon 20 May to Sat 1 June. Mon – Sat 7.30pm and Thu & Sat matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets, priced from £16 are available from the Theatre Clwyd Box Office on 01352 701521 or at www.theatrclwyd.com