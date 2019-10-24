News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Station Improvement Vision continues with £280,000 investment planned for Wrexham to Bidston line

Published: Thursday, Oct 24th, 2019
Share:

Thirteen stations along the “Borderlands line” between Wrexham and Upton are next in line for improvement as Transport for Wales continues its plans to make stations better, more welcoming places.

Work begins at Neston at the end of this month before progressing along the other 12 TfW managed stations on the route.

The investment is part of the wider £194 million Station Improvement Vision across all 247 stations.

Customers can expect to see the following:

-Deep cleaning
-Rebranding of shelters
-Cutting back overgrown vegetation
-Station rebranding in the new Transport for Wales colours
-New signage
-Relining of car parks
-The works will take approximately 40 weeks to complete.

Customer Experience Director for Transport for Wales, Colin Lea, said the work was “another important step in rolling out improvements to people across the network”.

He said: “Our station improvement vision really is for everybody and will make such a difference to the impression customers get when using our services and travelling to or from the communities we serve.

“The Borderlands line provides a vital link between north Wales and the Wirral, connecting communities to mainline services which is so important for those economies.”

Longer term there will be further investment in the stations from different funding streams within the station improvement budget that will see:

-New CCTV cameras
-Improved customer information screens
-Additional platform seating
-Refurbished waiting rooms”
-The investment has been welcomed locally too.

A spokesperson for Flintshire County Council said: ‘’Flintshire County Council are delighted with the commitment from Transport for Wales’ to invest in the 13 stations that form the Borderlands Line from Wrexham Central through to Upton.’’

‘’These improvements further compliment planned investments at both Shotton Station and Deeside Industrial Park and the forthcoming introduction of the new 230 Class trains along the line. This will provide the foundation of a modern and accessible rail service, increasing commuter potential for both Flintshire residents and surrounding region.‘’

And Councillor David A Bithell, Wrexham County Borough Council’s Lead Member for environment and transport also welcomed the investment in station improvements.

He said: “Cleaner, safer and more welcoming places encourages people to use public transport. The Wrexham to Bidston railway is key given the commitment of future 30 minute services in the new franchise as well as new trains being introduced along this route.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Policies to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping in Wales are falling short of what is required

New service at Wrexham Maelor Hospital to improve the experience of patients

Theatre Company “Consider Themselves At Home” As They Stage Popular Musical at Mold Theatre

Upgrade to traffic lights will begin outside Countess of Chester Hospital next week

Councillors in Flintshire unanimously back calls for lifesaving skills to become compulsory in schools

Calls for greater respect to be shown by councillors in Flintshire as revised behaviour rules are approved

A494 All lanes back at Drone Corner following earlier collision.

Boris defeat as MPs reject his Brexit timetable – General Election looming – Have you registered to vote?

Pioneering Deeside company Rubicon Garden Rooms in the running for top SME business award


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn