Station Improvement Vision continues with £280,000 investment planned for Wrexham to Bidston line

Thirteen stations along the “Borderlands line” between Wrexham and Upton are next in line for improvement as Transport for Wales continues its plans to make stations better, more welcoming places.

Work begins at Neston at the end of this month before progressing along the other 12 TfW managed stations on the route.

The investment is part of the wider £194 million Station Improvement Vision across all 247 stations.

Customers can expect to see the following:

-Deep cleaning

-Rebranding of shelters

-Cutting back overgrown vegetation

-Station rebranding in the new Transport for Wales colours

-New signage

-Relining of car parks

-The works will take approximately 40 weeks to complete.

Customer Experience Director for Transport for Wales, Colin Lea, said the work was “another important step in rolling out improvements to people across the network”.

He said: “Our station improvement vision really is for everybody and will make such a difference to the impression customers get when using our services and travelling to or from the communities we serve.

“The Borderlands line provides a vital link between north Wales and the Wirral, connecting communities to mainline services which is so important for those economies.”

Longer term there will be further investment in the stations from different funding streams within the station improvement budget that will see:

-New CCTV cameras

-Improved customer information screens

-Additional platform seating

-Refurbished waiting rooms”

-The investment has been welcomed locally too.

A spokesperson for Flintshire County Council said: ‘’Flintshire County Council are delighted with the commitment from Transport for Wales’ to invest in the 13 stations that form the Borderlands Line from Wrexham Central through to Upton.’’

‘’These improvements further compliment planned investments at both Shotton Station and Deeside Industrial Park and the forthcoming introduction of the new 230 Class trains along the line. This will provide the foundation of a modern and accessible rail service, increasing commuter potential for both Flintshire residents and surrounding region.‘’

And Councillor David A Bithell, Wrexham County Borough Council’s Lead Member for environment and transport also welcomed the investment in station improvements.

He said: “Cleaner, safer and more welcoming places encourages people to use public transport. The Wrexham to Bidston railway is key given the commitment of future 30 minute services in the new franchise as well as new trains being introduced along this route.”